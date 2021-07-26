Over 90 MPs denied opportunity to raise issues due to disruption so far: Naidu

Concerned over the continuous disruption in Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said around 90 MPs who submitted notices to raise issues of public importance were denied opportunity in the House due to the protests by Opposition MPs.

As the sloganeering continued amid Opposition MPs rushed to the Well of the House during Zero Hour, he said 69 Zero Hour mentions, including 12 admitted for Monday, and 23 Special Mentions by as many members were admitted since July 19 when the Monsoon Session started but could not be raised due to persistent disruptions.

In four sittings last week, Naidu said, he had admitted notices on 57 matters by 63 MPs, covering wide-ranging issues like shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, need for time bound completion of Covid-19 vaccination, unemployment due to the continuing pandemic and problems of students in availing online education among other issues.

Issues like hike in process of petroleum products and the resultant increase in prices of essential commodities, alleged attacks on the freedom of press, situation in Lakshadweep, attacks on and killing of Indian in South Africa and sharing of Cauvery river water between States were also admitted by the Chairman, he said.

Out of the 31 Special Mentions admitted so far, he said before adjourning the House till 12 noon, only eight could be laid on the Table of the House on Tuesday last week while the rest could not be mentioned in the House.

The issues sought to be raised under this category include abolition of posts in Indian Railways, functioning of the National Medical Commission and racial slurs against the people of North Eastern States.

He also expressed concern over the MPs of the House being denied opportunity to seek clarifications from Minister of Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on the statement laid on the Table of the House on Thursday last week regarding Pegasus spyware issue.