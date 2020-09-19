Parliament's Monsoon Session to be curtailed

Spooked by Members of Parliament testing positive for Covid-19, the Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to be cut short to end on Thursday next.

At a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha, chaired by Speaker Om Birla, floor leaders of political parties reached a consensus on curtailing the Monsoon Session as Covid-19 scare reached Parliament with at least 30 MPs testing positive of the infectious disease.

Twenty-five MPs had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14, the first day of the Monsoon session and did not attend Parliament. However, as the session progressed, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who took part in the Parliament proceedings, tested positive for Covid-19, which led to stricter testing protocols.

“All parties agreed on curtailing the session of Parliament. The final decision has been left to the Speaker,” a floor leader who attended the BAC meeting said.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on September 14 and was originally scheduled till October 1, with the government listing 23 new bills, including 11 to replace ordinances promulgated during the inter-session period.

Besides the 11 bills replacing the ordinances, the government is keen to seek Parliament nod for three labour reforms bills, which were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.

Members suggested that the government could convene a short session at a later date if the Covid-19 situation eases.

Speaker Birla is expected to hold consultations with Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to take a final call on the curtailment of the session.

The Speaker also ordered stricter testing protocols for Covid-19 with daily tests for media persons and parliamentary staff entering the premises and for members at regular intervals on a voluntary basis.

Special arrangements were also being made in the Central Hall of Parliament for collecting DNA samples of MPs for RT-PCR test as many times he or she wants.

Government officials accompanying their respective ministers during the bill discussions also have to show a negative report of RT-PCR test taken within the last 72 hours of their visit to the Parliament complex.

Earlier this year, the Budget Session of Parliament was curtailed as the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.