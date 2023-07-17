Parties with courage to fight 'dictatorial' govt can join us: Cong amid speculation of JD(S) joining BJP

Amid speculations that JD(S) may join hands with the BJP, the Congress on Monday said parties with "courage to fight the dictatorial” government will join their initiative and it is not the time for “trishanku” politics.

Asked whether the Congress would invite the JD(S) to the Opposition meeting, General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said that they would think about including any party that believes in secularism and is willing to fight “this dictatorial government”.

“Those who have the courage to fight this dictatorial government, they should come with us. No need for an invitation,” he told a press conference here ahead of the Opposition meeting.

“Last elections, they proved where they stood,” Venugopal said sarcastically. Congress had accused the JD(S) of helping the BJP.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said that there is no space for parties adopting “trishanku” politics.

“Today’s time does not allow parties to adopt ‘trishanku’ politics. Parties will have to decide whether they would stand to secure the Constitutional values,” Ramesh said.

Congress’ comments came amid speculation that JD(S) is keen to enter into an alliance with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.