PM has to decide on caste-based census: Bihar CM Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led all-party delegation on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded a separate caste-based census.

The 10-party delegation included the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, former chief minister Jitan Ram Majhi, BJP leader Janak Ram among others.

Kumar told the Prime Minister that the suggestion for caste-based census was made by the RJD leader and all parties in the state agreed to it.

“Let us wait for the decision of the Prime Minister,” was the chief minister's refrain to questions on expectations from the central government.

Yadav, the chief minister's arch-rival, said he was hopeful that the prime minister would agree to have a caste-based census.

“If animals and trees can be counted, then why not people of castes. When the government has no scientific data on the population, how can it make welfare policies,” asked Yadav, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar.

BJP leader Janak Ram, a minister in the BJP-JD(U) coalition government in Bihar, said whatever decision the prime minister takes will be acceptable to all.

The chief minister said the statement of Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai's reply in Rajya Sabha that there was no proposal for releasing caste-based population data had triggered “unrest” among people.

Asked if JD(U) and the RJD were coming closer politically on the pretext of caste census, Yadav said the opposition in Bihar has always supported the government on pro-people measures and those in national interest

“Once caste census is carried out, then we will get to know actual information about all castes. Development work for them can then be taken up effectively,” he said.

The meeting also witnessed some warm moments when the Prime Minister enquired about the well-being of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. Yadav then briefed Modi about the health condition of his father before the delegation went on to put forth their demands formally.