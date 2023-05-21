PM Modi on mission to make India more respectable in world: Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a mission to make India more respectable in the world and the gesture of the head of a state seeking his autograph and another touching his feet shows the respect Modi is getting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Sunday.

Shah made these comments while addressing a function to launch various projects of the BJP-ruled Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at Chharodi village on the outskirts of the city.

"Our PM visited six countries in six days and met heads of various countries. It is truly remarkable to see the respect he is getting. While the head of a state sought his autograph, another touched his feet to seek his blessings," he said.

He was referring to the Quad meeting when US and Australian leaders spoke to PM Modi about 'requests' they were getting from prominent citizens to attend the Indian leader's programmes during his next month's state visit to Washington DC and Sydney on Tuesday.

At the meeting, the Australian prime minister remembered how at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat more than 90,000 people welcomed him during the victory lap.

To this, Biden told Modi in a lighter vein that he should take his autograph.

In another incident, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape touched Modi's feet as a mark of respect when he reached that country on his maiden visit.

"This honour received by the PM is also of 130 crore citizens, especially of Gujaratis. PM Modi is on a mission to make India more respectable in the world. I am confident that his efforts will make India more acceptable in the world," Shah added.

Some of the projects launched by Shah included a sewerage pumping station, a fire station, a library, a lake beautification project and a shelter for the homeless among others.

On the occasion, Shah also took part in the online draw of 2,501 houses built for the lower income group (LIG) citizens by the AMC.

Earlier in the day, Shah flagged off electric state transport buses.