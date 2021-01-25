PM Modi showcased Tamil Nadu culture by inviting Xi to Mamallapuram, says CT Ravi

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for attacking BJP over Tamil language and culture, party general secretary C T Ravi on Monday said visiting global leaders were only shown Mughal tombs by the Congress leader's family members when in power while it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who showcased places like Mamallapuram.

Countering Gandhi, who during his three-day campaign tour of Tamil Nadu has accused Modi and BJP of disrespecting the culture, language and people of the state, he pointed out that it was Modi who invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and showcased the local culture.

"Vanakkam Rahul Gandhi. Your great grandfather, grandmother, father and mother showcased Mughal tombs to global leaders. PM Narendra Modi invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to soak in the splendour of Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram). Who is against Tamil culture and Tamil Makkal (people)?" Ravi, in-charge of party affairs in Tami Nadu, tweeted.

Vanakkam @RahulGandhi Your great grandfather, grandmother, father & mother showcased Mughal tombs to global leaders. PM @narendramodi invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to soak in the splendour of Mahabalipuram. Who is against Tamil culture & Tamil Makkal?#WhoisRahulGandhi — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) January 25, 2021

Rahul Gandhi's great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, grandmother Indira Gandhi, father Rajiv Gandhi were former prime ministers while his mother Sonia Gandhi headed the Congress when the party led UPA was in power. Modi and Xi had met at the ancient seashore town of Mamallapuram near Chennai in October 2019 for their second informal summit. Ravi, a Karnataka MLA, is the BJP national General Secretary in-charge of Goa, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi on a visit to western parts of Tamil Nadu since Friday had focused on Tamil language and culture to attack Modi and the BJP. He has said Congress stood for plural values and showed respect for Tamil language and culture while the BJP and Prime Minister Modi "tried to impose their ideology of one" culture. The Congress MP on Sunday said he wanted to be the soldier of the Tamil people in Delhi and reiterated that he would not allow the BJP to 'disregard' Tamil culture.