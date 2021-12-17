PM Modi to meet MPs from UP over breakfast on Friday

PM Modi to meet MPs from UP over breakfast today

PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI file photo

PM Narendra Modi will meet BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast on Friday.

A total of 40 MPs are expected to be present for the meeting, ANI reported.

The meeting comes just months ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. The PM had inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project earlier this week.

Modi will also inaugurate and address the All India Mayors’ Conference, which is being organised in Varanasi, via video conferencing.

