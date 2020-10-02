PM Modi wishes Trump quick recovery from Covid-19

PM Modi wishes US President Trump quick recovery from Covid-19

AFP
AFP, New Delhi,
  • Oct 02 2020, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 13:48 ist
US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Donald Trump a quick recovery on Friday after the US president revealed he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for Covid-19

"Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health," Modi said on Twitter.

Trump, 74, first announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, had tested positive for the virus.

"We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump wrote.

The Indian and US leaders appear to enjoy warm relations, with Modi hosting Trump at a huge US-style rally in his home state of Gujarat in February.

In September 2019 Trump and the Indian premier attended a similar event in Houston, Texas dubbed 'Howdy Modi' in front of a huge crowd of Indian Americans.

