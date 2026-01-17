Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MoEF panel issues safeguards to set up landfills

The exemption had been opposed by conservationists who expressed concern over the possible backdoor exemption to waste to energy plants.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 21:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 21:29 IST
Karnataka NewsMoEF

Follow us on :

Follow Us