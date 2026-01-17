Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Prison panel suggests heightened security and surveillance in Karnataka

Report submitted to HM; implementation holds the key
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 21:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 21:26 IST
Karnataka NewsG ParameshwaraPrison

Follow us on :

Follow Us