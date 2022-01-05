PM Modi's rally was cancelled due to empty chairs, not security breach: Congress hits back at BJP

Congress on Wednesday hit back at the BJP for accusing it of playing "dirty tricks" and endangering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life, claiming that around 10,000 security personnel were deployed for his rally and arrangements were made in tandem with Special Protection Group and other agencies.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said the cancellation of the rally in Ferozepur was not because of any security breach but because of empty chairs at the venue.

Surjewala's comments came as BJP president J P Nadda accused the Congress-led Punjab government of playing "dirty tricks" fearing a "resounding defeat" in the upcoming state polls and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) holding the state government for the security breach that led to Modi being stuck at a fly-over for around 15-20 minutes due to a protest.

In a series of tweets, he said, "Dear Nadda-ji, stop losing cool and all sense of propriety. Please remember - 1) 10,000 security personnel were deployed for PM’s rally. 2) All arrangements were made in tandem with SPG and other agencies. 3) Route was carved even for all buses of BJP workers from Haryana/Rajasthan. 4) PM decided to take a road journey to Hussainiwala. It was not part of his original schedule to travel by road."

He said the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) has been protesting against Modi's visit and Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat has held two rounds of discussions with them.

"Do you (Nadda) know why KMSC and Farmers are protesting against PM Modi? Their demands are: Sack MOS Home Ajay Misra Teni. Withdraw criminal cases against farmers in Haryana, Delhi and UP. Compensation for kin of 700 farmers who died. Committee on MSP & a quick decision."

He also alleged that post farmer’s agitation, the Modi government chose to totally ignore these promises. "Finally, the reason for cancelling rally is that there were no crowds to listen to Modi-ji. Stop blame game and introspect on BJP’s anti-farmer attitude. Hold rallies but listen to farmers first," he said.

Surjewala also tweeted a video showing empty chairs at the rally venue in Ferozepur and said, "if you don't believe me, check it out. And yes, no nonsense rhetoric. Accept the truth of anti-farmer mentality and do self-churning. The people of Punjab have shown a mirror to the arrogant power by keeping distance from the rally."

