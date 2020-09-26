PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on his birthday

PM Narendra Modi greets Manmohan Singh on his birthday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 26 2020, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 12:14 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh exchange greetings. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Saturday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 88 on Saturday. He is credited with playing a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96.

Wishing Singh, the prime minister tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life." 

