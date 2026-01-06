Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Suresh Kalmadi, senior Congress leader, former Union Minister, passes away

The former chairman of the Indian Olympic Association was undergoing treatment in Pune; last rites to be held today
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 02:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 02:54 IST
India NewsIndiaMaharashtraPuneObituary

Follow us on :

Follow Us