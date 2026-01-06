<p>Suresh Kalmadi, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, passed away in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune </a>in the early hours of Tuesday. He was 81.</p><p>The former chairman of the Indian Olympic Association was undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. He breathed his last at around 3:30 am, following a prolonged illness.</p><p>Kalmadi was a former Member of Parliament from Pune and former Minister of State for Railways.</p>.2010 CWG 'scam': Delhi court accepts ED closure report in case against Suresh Kalmadi.<p>Quoting an official release from the office of Kalmadi, news agencies reported that his mortal remains will be kept at his residence, Kalmadi House at Erandwane, Pune, until 2 pm. The last rites will be performed at Vaikunth smashanbhumi in Navi Peth, Pune, at 3:30 pm. </p><p>Kalmadi is survived by his wife, a son, daughter-in-law, two daughters, son-in-law, and grandchildren.</p>.<p><strong>Closure report in money laundering case</strong></p><p>In April 2025, a Delhi court accepted the Enforcement Directorate's closure report in a money laundering case against Kalmadi, the former head of the organising committee of the 2010 Commonwealth Games and then secretary general Lalit Bhanot and others, bringing down curtains on a 13-year-old case. The acceptance of the closure report brought to end the money laundering angle in the alleged scam, which took place 15 years ago.</p><p>The allegations of corruption in conducting the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG) had triggered a huge political uproar in the country, leading to filing of several criminal and money laundering cases.</p><p>Kalmadi and others were accused of misconduct in award and execution of two important contracts for the games.</p><p>(<em>With agency inputs</em>) </p>