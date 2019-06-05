Post-poll rout, Cong avoids personal attacks on Modi

After its humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress appears to have refrained itself from launching personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and kept the focus on a critique of his policies.

Congress leaders have addressed five press conferences since May 23 and in each one of them, issues such as the state of the economy, political violence in Tripura and the US decision to scrap the preferential trade partner status of India were highlighted.

During the election campaign, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has targeted Modi over the alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal with the slogan 'Chowkidar Chor Hai'. Modi soon turned the personal attack to his advantage by launching a 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' counter.

Rahul addressed a press conference on May 23 to concede defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and greet Modi on his return to power.

Two days later, senior leaders such as A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Randeep Singh Surjewala, K C Venugopal briefed the media on the deliberations of the Congres Working Committee.

The CWC also sent a reminder to Modi on the challenges of surging oil prices, the crisis in the banking sector, downturn of the economy, looming job and agrarian crisis and drought.

It also talked about institutional integrity, the hallmark of constitutional democracy, that “remains under a cloud”, as also issue of social strife and tensions that affect the populace.

“CWC hopes that the government will address these issues as its top priority,” said a resolution adopted at the meeting on May 25.

Often at the receiving end since the Lok Sabha debacle, Congress has also pulled out of debates on news television for a month.

“Congress will play the role of a responsible Opposition. We will corner the government on the basis of hard facts and raise the voice of the people,” Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said when asked about little reference to 'Modi government' in the party briefings.