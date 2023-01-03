Rahul has shield of truth, doesn't feel cold: Priyanka

Rahul does not feel cold because he is wearing shield of truth: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka said she was proud of welcoming the yatra, which entered UP traversing 3,000 km from Kanyakumari

PTI
PTI, Ghaziabad ,
  • Jan 03 2023, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 15:16 ist
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (R) and Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday called her brother Rahul Gandhi a "warrior" and said he is not afraid of the might of the government which spent thousands of crores to destroy his image.

Welcoming Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra at the Loni border as it entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi, she said big industrialists like Adani and Ambani may have bought many a politician, PSUs and the media, but "they have not been, and will never be, able to buy my brother."

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi to hoist Tricolour in Srinagar on January 30 to mark end of Bharat Jodo Yatra

People say Rahul Gandhi does not feel cold even in winter, this is because "he is wearing the shield of truth," the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi, who was constantly seen wearing white T-shirts even in Delhi winter during the yatra, has found media and politicians alike wondering why he does not feel cold.

Priyanka said she was proud of welcoming the yatra, which entered UP traversing 3,000 km from Kanyakumari.

"Look at my elder brother, I take the maximum pride in you. Because the establishment put all its pressure. The government spent thousands of crores to destroy his image.

Also Read: China's approach to India same as Russia's to Ukraine: Rahul Gandhi

"But, he did not deter from the path of truth. Agencies were deployed but he did not feel afraid, as he is a warrior," she said to thunderous applause at the Loni border here.

"Adani ji, Ambani ji brought big politicians, bought all PSUs, the media, but they could not buy my brother and will never be able to do so. I am proud of him and of everyone else," she also said.

Priyanka, also the AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, said Rahul has opened "the shop" to spread love in the "market of hatred" and was marching to unite the people.

"I urge everyone in Uttar Pradesh to open a franchise of this 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop to spread love)," she said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
India Politics
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Bharat Jodo Yatra

What's Brewing

Odisha: Another Russian found dead, third in fortnight

Odisha: Another Russian found dead, third in fortnight

TN to get India’s first vertical lift bridge off Pamban

TN to get India’s first vertical lift bridge off Pamban

US may execute its first openly transgender woman

US may execute its first openly transgender woman

DH Toon | Spelling out 'demon'etisation in dissent

DH Toon | Spelling out 'demon'etisation in dissent

I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

I want my father and brother back: UK's Prince Harry

 