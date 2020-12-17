Is Facebook lying to India on Bajrang Dal, asks Rahul

Rahul cites US media report, asks if Facebook is lying to India on Bajrang Dal

In another tweet tagging a media report on the PM-CARES fund, Gandhi took a dig over the transparency of the fund

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 17 2020, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 22:49 ist
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after Facebook India's head told a parliamentary panel that it had not found any content that necessitates a ban on the Bajrang Dal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday cited a US media report's claim that the social media giant's safety team had recommended a ban on the outfit and asked if Facebook was lying to India and its Parliament.

Also Read | Why Facebook is on the fence about banning Bajrang Dal

The social media giant's India head, Ajit Mohan, told a parliamentary panel on Wednesday, that Facebook's fact-checking team has not found any content that necessitates a ban on the Bajrang Dal, sources had said.

Mohan had deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. The panel had called him on the issue of the citizens' data safety.

Tagging a Wall Street Journal report which claimed that Facebook's safety team had concluded that the Bajrang Dal should be banned from the platform, Gandhi tweeted, "Facebook US says Bajrang Dal content is offensive and should be banned. Facebook India tells our Parliamentary panel that Bajrang Dal content is not offensive."

"Is Facebook lying to India and its Parliament?" he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Facebook
Bajrang Dal
Rahul Gandhi
Parliament

What's Brewing

'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020

'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

China's spacecraft brings home moon samples

China's spacecraft brings home moon samples

Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

 