Rahul Gandhi drives tractor to Parliament to protest farm law

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday drove a tractor to Parliament along with other party MPs and demanded that the three contentious farm laws be repealed.

Gandhi along with party MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Deepinder Singh Hooda also carried banners and raised slogans.

"These laws are aimed at helping only two-three industrialists. The entire country knows for who whom these laws have been brought. These laws are not for the benefit of farmers and that is why they have to be withdrawn," Gandhi told reporters.

Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas along with a number of party leaders were detained by the Delhi Police outside Parliament and taken to Mandir marg police station.

The detained Congress leaders raised slogans demanding the withdrawal of farm laws.

"We will not be cowed down by such actions. This struggle will continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and we will not allow the Modi government to hand over the rights of 62 crore farmers to three-four industrialists," Surjewala told reporters after he was detained.

The tractor ride to Parliament was aimed at highlighting the cause of farmers and extend their support to them, party leaders said.

The BJP has, however, termed the move as "theatrics".