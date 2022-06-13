Rahul Gandhi grilled by ED for nearly 3 hours in National Herald case; questioning to continue

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Delhi in the National Herald case for nearly three hours. He left ED office for lunch, and will come back again for questioning.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves from the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi after appearing in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/8CdbXho6Id — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Congress workers on Monday gheraoed the ED office in Delhi and sat on a dharna outside it to protest against the ED summons to its leader Rahul Gandhi, terming it as the Centre's "misuse" of the agency to intimidate opposition leaders.

They said Gandhi had to appear before the ED as he keeps raising issues of public interest inside and outside the Parliament.

Howsoever hard the Centre may try but such measures can never succeed in intimidating Congress workers, PCC president Karan Mahra said, terming it as a "harassment" of the Congress leader.

Besides Mahra, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Yashpal Arya and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh also participated in the protests, saying such "authoritarian measures" were not going to deter opposition leaders.

Congress leaders also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest.

The ED had summoned Rahul Gandhi and party chief Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case for allegedly misappropriating funds.

Sonia Gandhi will appear before the financial probe agency on June 23.

(With inputs from agencies)