Rahul Gandhi hits out at NIA chief, says best way to 'silence' Davinder Singh is to give him case

Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the Modi government’s decision to order the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh was an attempt to ‘silence’ him.

The former Congress President questioned the NIA Director-General YC Modi's track record, contending that he had probed the controversial Gujarat riots and the murder of Haren Pandya, a senior BJP leader, in 2003.

“The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi - YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya’s assassination. In YK’s care, the case is as good as dead,” Rahul said on Twitter.

“#WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced And why??” he added.

Congress has stepped up attack on the Modi government over the arrest of Davinder Singh, claiming that the officer was also linked to the Pulwama terror attack in February last year that had left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

On Thursday, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had sought to know under whose orders was Davinder Singh carrying out “acts of treason” as revelations about his links to last February's Pulwama attack and 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru emerged.

“DSP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with blood on their hands at his home & was caught ferrying them to Delhi,” Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

The former Congress President said Singh must be put on trial in a fast track court within six months and given the harshest possible sentence for treason if found guilty.

Priyanka said Davindar's arrest raised “disturbing questions” critical to India's national security.

“It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances. Whose orders was he working under,” she said.

Priyanka called for a full investigation into the case and noted that helping terrorists plan attacks on India amounted to treason.