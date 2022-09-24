Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Perambra

Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Perambra

The march resumed around 6.30 am. The morning leg of the march will conclude at Amballur junction after covering 12 km

PTI
PTI, Thrissur,
  • Sep 24 2022, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 09:39 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Perambra near here after a day's rest and he was joined by hundreds of party workers in the march.

The march resumed around 6.30 am. The morning leg of the march will conclude at Amballur junction after covering 12 km.

"After a day of rest, the 17th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra began around 6:35 am today from Perambra Junction, Thrissur district. The Yatris will walk 12 km this morning," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

On Friday, the day of rest, a medical camp was organised for the participants of the march and the Seva Dal team at Chalakudy.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Donning the challenger's mantle

This was the second rest day since the Yatra started on September 7.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km in 150 days. It started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra, which entered Kerala on the evening of September 10, will go through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts in 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra
India News
Indian Politics
Congress

What's Brewing

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

When microplastics flood rivers

When microplastics flood rivers

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

The view from top

The view from top

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

 