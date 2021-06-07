Rahul Gandhi slams government for rise in fuel prices

Rahul Gandhi slams government for rise in fuel prices

His remarks came as petrol prices in several cities crossed Rs 100 and were nearing the mark in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 07 2021, 13:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 13:45 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI file photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the government over the rise in petrol prices, and said the waves of tax collection epidemic are continuously coming.

His remarks came as petrol prices in several cities crossed Rs 100 and were nearing the mark in Delhi.

"The process of unlocking has started in many states. While paying the bill at the petrol pump, you will see the rise in inflation by the Modi government. The waves of tax collection epidemic are continuously coming," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also termed the rise in petrol prices as an "excessive public loot" and said the Modi government is responsible for it.

"Excessive public loot - in the last 13 months, petrol and diesel have risen by Rs 25.72 and Rs 23.93 per litre.

"In some states, petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre. The increase in taxes by the Modi government and not high crude oil price is responsible for this rise in petrol and diesel prices," he said on Twitter.

The Congress has been critical of the government for rising prices of petrol and diesel.

The opposition party has also been demanding that petrol and diesel be brought under the purview of the GST regime.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

fuel price hike
India
Petrol
diesel
Rahul Gandhi
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

 