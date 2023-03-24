Rahul is now former MP: LS Secretariat issues notification, Congress says can’t silence Rahul

Rahul Gandhi stood disqualified as an MP with the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday issuing a notification a day after his conviction by a Surat court in a defamation case, an action that rallied the entire Opposition together and prompted the Congress to announce a 'Jan Andolan' against the "vindictive" politics by the ruling BJP.

An unfazed Rahul tweeted, "I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any cost." Rahul will address a press conference on Saturday at Congress headquarters at 1 PM.

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha member @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/skn6K5Bfg2 — Shemin (@shemin_joy) March 24, 2023

As Congress vowed to fight the case politically and legally, the BJP countered attacks on it by claiming that Rahul's remarks on 'Modis' were insulting to the OBCs and the disqualification was "lawful".

Track live updates of Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case here

“Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Surat…Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency in Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction…in terms of the provisions of Article 102(I)(e) of the Constitution read with Section of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the notification read.

The disqualification in "lightning speed" brought parties who are not sympathetic to Congress under one umbrella. Trinamool Congress, which has not issued a statement after Rahul's conviction on Thursday, joined parties like AAP, BRS and Samajwadi Party to condemn the action by Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Charged up by the turn of events, senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, went into a huddle in the evening at party headquarters and decided to launch a nationwide agitation to protest the "injustice" done to Rahul. Sources said Congress would organise a rally in Delhi next week.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification could be a blessing in disguise

The notification disqualifying the 52-year-old Wayanad MP came hours after he attended the Lok Sabha at 11 AM before it was adjourned following protests from the ruling BJP and Opposition MPs.

The disqualification followed his conviction by a Surat court in a defamation case with the party making it clear that this will neither stop their fight nor silence them. He could escape disqualification only if he is exonerated or his sentence reduced, as the minimum sentence required for disqualification is two years.

He could get immediate relief if he manages to get his conviction suspended from a higher court and his legal team's primary emphasis will be on this to help him retain his seat. The disqualification and the announcement of vacancy in the Wayanad seat by the Lok Sabha also now allows the Election Commission to announce bypoll for the seat.

If he does not get relief from higher courts, Rahul could contest an election only in 2031, as the existing law does not allow a convicted person to contest elections for six years after completing his sentence.

Kharge told reporters, "by expelling Rahul, the BJP thinks they can get away with the issues raised by the Opposition, they are wrong. Rahul or Congress will not remain silent.” Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "we will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani Maha Mega Scam, Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti."