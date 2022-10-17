Rahul no blood relation of Mahatma Gandhi, says Goa CM

Rahul no blood relation of Mahatma Gandhi, says Goa CM; Congress hits back

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Oct 17 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 21:49 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant drew flak from the Congress party on Monday over his comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Hours after Sawant said that Rahul merely shared his surname with Mahatma Gandhi, and the two shared no blood, Congress legislative party leader Yuri Alemao said that Rahul was a senior leader of a political party which followed Gandhi’s ideology.

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi has (a) blood relation with Mahatma Gandhi, who shed his blood for India. Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother Indira Gandhi also shed her blood for the country. Indian soil has (the) blood of Rahul’s father Rajiv Gandhi who was brutally assassinated. Rahul Gandhi has (a) blood relation with Mother India,” Alemao said.

Chief Minister Sawant, at a function in Panaji earlier on Monday, had said: “The Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have no relation. For 70 years only one family has enjoyed power in the name of Gandhi.”

Reacting to the statement, the Congress legislator also said that the party, which Rahul was an integral part of, followed Mahatma Gandhi’s teaching. Alemao then said that the chief minister should take lessons from the Nagpur panchayat samiti elections results, in which the Congress, whose leadership including Rahul Gandhi is currently conducting the Bharat Jodo Yatra, trounced the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi follows the teachings of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi who sacrificed his life spreading the message of brotherhood and inclusive India. Rahul Gandhi toes Mahatma’s path of compassion, eschewing any form of vengeance on his father Rajiv Gandhi’s killers,” Alemao stated.

“Sawant should look at the results of the elections of Chairpersons of Nagpur Panchayat Samitis. The Congress Party won nine out of 13 posts of chairpersons, and eight out of 13 posts of deputy chairpersons. This is the beginning of the end of (the) BJP regime in India,” Alemao claimed. 

