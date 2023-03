Rahul not only politician to lose membership after conviction, should appeal in higher court: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not the only politician who has lost membership of the legislature after being convicted by a court and there was nothing to create a hue and cry about it.

Speaking at the 'News 18 Rising India' programme here, Shah said Gandhi should go to a higher court to fight his case. Instead, Shah said, Gandhi has been trying to place the blame on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"He has not appealed for a stay on his conviction. What kind of arrogance is this? You want to continue as an MP but refuse to appear before the court," he said.

"This gentleman is not the first one. Many more experienced parliamentarians have lost their membership because of this provision," the home minister said.

He said as many as 17 politicians, including former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad (Bihar) and J Jayalalithaa (Tamil Nadu), were convicted by the courts when they were either members of an assembly or the Parliament, and they had much more political experience than Gandhi.

The home minister said it was Gandhi who tore an ordinance during the previous UPA government which could have helped him in the present case.

He said it's the law of the country that anyone who is convicted by a court loses his or her membership of either the Parliament or the assembly.

“The Congress has many big lawyers and some of them are Rajya Sabha members. They should advise him about the legal issues,” he said.

Asked about the immediate notice to Gandhi to vacate his official residence, Shah said there was no hurry and it was just a natural process.

“It is the law of the country that all of his speeches in Parliament would have to be removed from the records from the moment he was convicted. Even if his disqualification notice was served a few days later, it would have made no difference,” he said.