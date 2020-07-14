'Rajasthan govt on autopilot as CM busy chasing Pilot'

Rajasthan govt on autopilot as CM busy chasing Pilot, says Union minister Shekhawat

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 14 2020, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 16:11 ist
Shekhawat is a BJP MP from Jodhpur. Credit: PTI File Photo

Taking a dig at the crisis-hit Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that the dispensation is on autopilot as the chief minister is "busy chasing a Pilot".

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who was sacked from the post of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and state Congress chief by the party, has rebelled against Gehlot along with MLAs loyal to him.   

"Sad to see Rajasthan Govt on auto-pilot because the CM is busy chasing a Pilot," Union Jal Shakti minister Shekhawat tweeted.

Shekhawat is also an MP from Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Pilot has been upset since he was denied the Rajasthan chief minister's post after the December 2018 assembly elections.

Shekhawat also made a veiled attack on the Gandhi family without taking its name.

"Looking at the rebellion clearly indicates that there is a lot of suffocation in the King's palace," Shekhawat tweeted.

"Why does the headmaster's son come first in the class?" he said in another tweet.

Rajasthan
Congress
Sachin Pilot
Ashok Gehlot
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
BJP

