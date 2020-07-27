Rajasthan political crisis Live: Cabinet meeting underway; Mayawati alleges Cong 'took away' BSP MLAs

As the political crisis in Rajasthan deepens, CM Gehlot holds meeting at his residence, a day after the Governor sent back his request for an assembly session. Congress has started a nationwide digital campaign - 'Speak Up For Democracy' - against the BJP. Gehlot has a wafer-thin majority in the assembly after Pilot’s rebellion – 102 in the House of 200, against his claims of 109. Pilot had claimed support of 30 MLAs but has only 18. Meanwhile, BSP MLA's have been asked to vote against Congress when the time comes, signalling a crack in alliance. With this, the instability in the Rajasthan government continues. Stay tuned for live updates.
BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for a time to teach Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson. Now we have decided to go to the Court. We will not let this matter alone. We will go even to the Supreme Court: BSP Chief Mayawati
CPI(M) legislators will support Ashok Gehlot government: Sitaram Yechury
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday alleged that efforts are being made to destablise the Left-led Kerala government by the Congress and the BJP on the pretext of the gold smuggling case.
'Congress itself carried out the act which they now call theft'
A meeting of the Rajasthan state cabinet begins at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence.
Rajasthan Crisis: Congress will deploy all democratic means to resolve deadlock, says Party’s general secretary
Congress general secretary Avinash Pande on Monday claimed that many among the 19 rebel MLAs, led by ousted deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, was in the touch with the party leaders. Pandey, also the party’s state’s in charge, said the Congress will use all available democratic means to resolve the current political deadlock in the state.
Rajasthan Crisis: Congress stages protests outside Raj Bhavans against BJP across nation
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal alleged the BJP was using "money power and intimidation" in its bid to topple governments in states.
Kapil Sibal, 2 other former UPA law ministers ask Rajasthan governor to follow rules
Three former law ministers in the UPA government—Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid and Ashwani Kumar—on Monday wrote to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra asking him to adhere to the rules and call a session of the state assembly as advised by the state government.
10-15 MLAs of Ashok Gehlot camp are in contact with us & are saying they will come to our side as soon as they are set free. If Gehlot removes restrictions, it'll become clear how many MLAs remain on their side: Hemaram Choudhary, MLA, Sachin Pilot camp. - ANI
Have written to President, spoken with PM on Rajasthan political situation: CM Gehlot to Congress MLAs
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current political situation in the state.
Session can be summoned, give 21-day notice: Rajasthan Governor to Cabinet
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday agreed to summon a session of the state assembly provided the government gives a 21-day notice.
The Governor is only a formal instrument to sign & issue summons to the MLAs. If a Chief Minister who is accused of not enjoying a majority wants to prove his majority, is entitled to call a session at the earliest to prove his majority.
We're astonished & anguished by the attitude of the Governor of Rajasthan. We're therefore protesting today before all Raj Bhawans in the country to highlight the gravity of the issue & draw people's attention to violations of the Constitution: Congress leader P Chidambaram. - ANI
Salman Khurshid, Ashwani Kumar and Kapil Sibal write to Governor Kalraj Mishra on the political crisis in Rajasthan
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi calls a virtual meeting of Rajya Sabha MPs on 30th July, to hold discussions on the "current political situation and Covid-19." - ANI
Rajasthan Governor asks state government to deliberate on three aspects- 21-day notice period before convening session, maintaining social distancing norms and certain conditions to be followed, in case confidence motion is moved. - ANI
