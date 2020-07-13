Rajasthan political crisis Live: Vertical division seen in Congress with sacking of Sachin Pilot, says Leader of Opposition Gulab Chandra Kataria

In a shocking move, Congress sacked Sachin Pilot from his posts Rajasthan Deputy CM and state PCC chief. Partry leader and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Pilot and some of his aides got swayed by BJP's plot. Another Congress legislative party meeting was held today, in Jaipur. Pilot and his supporters skipped the event. On Monday, sources close to him have also ruled out the possibility of Pilot joining the BJP. Stay tuned for live updates.
Rajasthan govt on autopilot as CM busy chasing Pilot, says Union minister Shekhawat
Taking a dig at the crisis-hit Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that the dispensation is on autopilot as the chief minister is "busy chasing a Pilot".
A vertical division can be seen in Congress party in Rajasthan, with the sacking of Dy CM. Now, if chief minister wants to expand his Cabinet, he should first prove majority on the floor. He will not send a good message if he does it without floor test: Gulab Chandra Kataria, BJP - ANI
Rajasthan BJP leaders discuss Congress crisis, meeting underway in Jaipur
Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, opposition BJP leaders on Tuesday met here to discuss the current situation in the state.
Sachin Pilot is correct, it is the victory of those who were elected by the people: Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey - ANI
I've been impartial to all MLAs: Ashok Gehlot - ANI
BJP is running the show: CM Ashok Gehlot
There is nothing in Sachin Pilot's hands, it is the BJP which is running the show. BJP has arranged that resort and they are managing everything. The same team which worked in Madhya Pradesh is at work here: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (ANI)
Rajasthan Governor accepts CM Ashok Gehlot's proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has accepted CM Ashok Gehlot's proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM, and Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena as ministers.
Truth can be disturbed, cannot be defeated: Pilot
"Truth can be disturbed, cannot be defeated," tweets Sachin Pilot in Hindi. (सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं।)
WATCH | Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra, at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur
Sachin Pilot and some of his associates swayed by BJP's plot: Surjewala
Congress party has decided to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM and Rajasthan PCC Chief. Vishvender Singh & Ramesh Meena removed as Ministers, said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.
I regret that Sachin Pilot and some of his associates have been swayed by BJP's plot and are now conspiring to topple the Congress govt elected by 8 crore Rajasthanis. It is unacceptable, he said.
Sachin Pilot removed as Rajasthan Deputy CM, and state PCC chief. Pilot’s two key aides also axed from state Cabinet, according to media reports.
Sachin Pilot removed as Deputy Chief Minister, announces Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala
CLP passes resolution to take action against rebels: Report
CLP meeting passes resolution to take disciplinary action against rebel MLAs, according to multiple media reports.
A show cause notice against all MLAs who skipped the second meeting held today. Thefinal decision is to be left to party high command.
102 MLAs present at the ongoing Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur have unanimously demanded that Sachin Pilot should be removed from the party: Sources (ANI)
Don't be emotional: Tarun Gogoi tells Sachin Pilot
"My advise to Sachin Pilot to be patient, not to be emotional. Having bright future your turn will come. I also had similar hurdles but ultimately patience helped. Better not to run after power which will come automatically. Ashok Gehlot may also give due recognition to Mr Pilot," said former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi.
In Pics | Rajasthan: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting underway at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.
Rajasthan: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting begins at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.
WATCH | Gandhis only want those who do 'he he he' with them: Uma Bharti
"The whole crisis (in Rajasthan) is due to Rahul Gandhi and his family because they insult young leaders and are jealous of them... Gandhis only want those who do "he he he" with them to stay in government," says BJP leader Uma Bharti. (ANI)
CLP Meet: Avinash Pande appeals to Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot
Congress National General Secretary Avinash Pande appeals to Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his supporters to join the second Congress Legislature Party meeting scheduled in Jaipur. (PTI)
We are not demanding floor test: BJP
Congress has been claiming that their leaders are united but it's clear that there are internal disputes, because of which, Sachin Pilot had to leave the party after facing humiliation. At present, we are not demanding floor test: Rajasthan BJP President Satish Punia
Sachin Pilot skips second Congress meet in Rajasthan
Sachin Pilot skips second Congress meet in Rajasthan todday after party reaches out to him, according to multiple media reports.
Congress Legislative Party meeting is being conducted again & again to send messages to Sachin Pilot that still there's time for him to come. Party's top leadership still has flexibility for him. Decision will be taken after today's meeting over further course of action, according to ANI sources.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ahmed Patel, P. Chidambaram and KC Venugopal have talked to Sachin Pilot several times, but there is less possibility of his attending the CLP meet today, ANI said.
We are giving a second chance to Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande
We are giving a second chance to Sachin Pilot, asked him to attend today's CLP meet. I hope today all MLAs come&give solidarity to leadership&for which ppl of Rajasthan voted, we all want to work for development of state: Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande to ANI.
WATCH | Rajasthan Cabinet Minister BD Kalla and Congress MLAs Ramnarain Meena, Hakam Ali and Gopal Meena seen doing exercise at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur
Rajasthan Cabinet Minister BD Kalla and Congress MLAs Ramnarain Meena, Hakam Ali&Gopal Meena seen doing exercise at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. State Ministers&Congress MLAs who are lodged at the hotel attended Congress Legislative Party meeting at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence yesterday.
Congress’s young leaders are seeking greener pastures, is leadership to blame?
Months after Congress lost Madhya Pradesh, a political thriller is being played out in Rajasthan where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot are fighting a battle for political supremacy.
Rajasthan political crisis: Sachin Pilot-led Congress camp releases video showing 16 MLAs sitting together
In a show of strength, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot-led Rajasthan Congress camp on Monday released a video showing at least 16 MLAs sitting together.
Congress MLAs to meet at 10 am
Congress Rajasthan legislators to meet at 10 amat Hotel Fairmont in the outskirts of Jaipur,spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.
DH Toon | Congress’s young leaders are seeking greener pastures
DH Toon | Congress’s young leaders are seeking greener pastures, is leadership to blame?
BTP asks MLAs to be neutral, neither support Gehlot nor Pilot
The Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), which has two MLAs in theRajasthanassembly, has asked its legislators to remain neutral and not align either with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot or his deputy Sachin Pilot.
The development comes hours after a Congress legislature party meeting, where Congress MLAs expressed support for Gehlot and only indirectly referred to Pilot, whose rebellion threatens his government.
The BTP has also asked its MLAs neither to align with the Congress nor the BJP during the ongoing political crisis in the state. (PTI)
Pilot-led Cong camp releases video showing 16 MLAs sitting together
In a show of strength, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot-ledRajasthanCongresscamp on Monday released a video showing at least 16 MLAs sitting together.
This comes hours after theCongressheld a legislature party meeting. Party leaders said 106 of 122 MLAs attended, a claim contested by the Pilot camp.
The 10-second video was shared late at night on Pilot's official WhatsApp group.
In the video, at least 16 MLAs are seen sitting together in a close circle. Pilot is not seen in the video.
Six other people can be seen in the video but they could not be identified.
Some of the MLAs seen in the video are Indraraj Gurjar, Mukesh Bhakar, Harish Meena.
Congress calls another meeting of Rajasthan MLAs on Tuesday morning (PTI)
Congress is stable in Rajasthan after party central leadership's intervention, but for how long?
The widening chasm between old guard versus the new generation that came for during the desert storm in Rajasthan politics, seems to have been papered over for the time being with Congress central leadership making a last-minute intervention to ensure it does not lose another state won just less two years ago.
Congress calls another meeting of the Rajasthan CLP on Tuesday, makes fresh appeal to Sachin Pilot and his supporters to join
Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) issues letter to its two MLAs to abstain in the event of a trust vote in the assembly. These two MLAs had earlier supported the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot govt doesn’t have numbers they claim. CM’s back garden isn't the place to prove majority, it’s done in Assembly. If they have numbers as claimed then why not do a head count, take them to Guv instead of moving them to hotel?: Sources close to Sachin Pilot - ANI
20 MLAs didn't attend the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence today - ANI
Word wars, pacification in Rajasthan crisis
A political crisis has emerged in Rajasthan after Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot decided to rebel against Congress and threaten to destabilise the state government. He declared open rebellion, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority now as over 30 Congress MLAs have “pledged support” to him.
MLAs arrive at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur, after attending Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence - ANI
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi in touch with Sachin Pilot, trying to placate him: Report
Top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, are in touch with Sachin Pilot and are trying to placate him, a day after the Rajasthan Deputy CM declared open rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, sources said on Monday.
CLP meet passes resolution; supports Gehlot's government, seeks action against any anti-party activity
Resolution passed at CLP meet: This ripping off of democracy by BJP is an insult to 8 Cr people of Rajasthan, they'll not accept it. CLP meet expresses its confidence in Congress President Sonia Gandhi & leader Rahul Gandhi, & unanimously supports the govt led by Ashok Gehlot.
This meet urges that strict disciplinary action be taken against any office bearer or member of Legislative Party who indulges in activities against the Congress govt, party or gets involved in any conspiracy.
Rahul Gandhi's envy causing Congress' destruction, says Uma Bharti on Rajasthan crisis
Amid the crisis in the Congress government in neighbouring Rajasthan, senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti on Monday accused Rahul Gandhi of not allowing young leaders to flourish in his party due to envy.
Rajasthan Congress leaders question timing of Income Tax raids
Joshi was speaking to reporters outside the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot where a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party has been convened.
"I condemn this. The raids are uncalled for and intended at threatening but we are not going to be distracted or scared by this," he said.
Not joining BJP, says Sachin Pilot as crisis brews in Rajasthan
Pilot told NDTV that he was not joining the BJP as being speculated by a section of the media, but did not spell out his future plans.
On Sunday, Pilot had claimed support of 30 MLAs out of the 124 backing the Gehlot government, pushing the chief minister on a sticky wicket.
'Rahul Gandhi is responsible for what's happening now in Rajasthan'
Rahul Gandhi is responsible for what's happening now in Rajasthan and happened in Madhya Pradesh. He doesn't allow young leaders in Congress to grow. He feels that if educated and able leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot get high posts then he'll be left behind: Uma Bharti, BJP.
I want to clearly state that Congress govt is stable in Rajasthan and we will complete the full term. No amount of conspiracy by BJP will be successful in toppling our government in the state: Randeep Surjewala, Congress.
If anyone, be at any post or profile, has any problem, they must come forward and mention the issue on the party forum. We will work to resolve it together and keep our govt intact in the state: Randeep Surjewala, Congress.
I appeal to all Congress MLAs that people have voted for Congress to lead a stable govt in the state, so all MLAs should take part in the Congress Legislative Party meeting today and make our govt in the state stronger: Randeep Surjewala, Congress.
Watch Congress' live press conference
It was a slip of tongue?
'Sachin Pilot was the rightful candidate for the post of Rajasthan CM'
Sachin Pilot was the rightful candidate for the post of Rajasthan CM but Ashok Gehlot took the charge, a conflict in the party began since then. What's happening today is the result of that conflict. The state government has lost the majority: Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia.
Sachin Pilot is now in BJP: Chattisgarh Congress In-charge PL Punia to ANI
People of Rajasthan had given an opportunity to Congress to form govt in the state, they should have used it properly. CM should have kept his govt intact, but he is not able to do it. His party MLAs are not happy with him: Om Mathur, BJP.
I have tried to speak to him (Sachin Pilot) and have also sent messages to him but he hasn't replied yet. He isn't above the party. The party is ready to listen to him but no indiscipline will be tolerated. I'm hoping he will turn up for the meeting: Rajasthan Congress in-charge A Pandey to ANI.
'Congress Pres Sonia Gandhi has specially assigned me a work'
Congress Pres Sonia Gandhi has specially assigned me a work saying that if any Congrees MLA or any alliance MLA have any problem or want to discuss their problem, they can come and talk to me and we can work on it: Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey to ANI.
BJP will not be successful in its attempts to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan. All our Congress MLAs and our alliance MLAs are with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot; all of them will be attending the meeting of Congress Legislative Party today: Congress MLA Mahender Chaudhary.
Congress issues whip to all MLAs mandating their presence during legislature party meeting to be convened at 10.30 am by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his official residence in Jaipur.
Sachin Pilot being 'sidelined', shows talent and capability find 'little credence' in Congress: Jyotiraditya Scindia
With factionalism hitting the Congress government in Rajasthan, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia took a swipe at his former party, saying talent and capability find "little credence" there.
He claimed that Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was being "sidelined and persecuted" by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
According to media reports, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot is likely to meet BJP President JP Nadda today.
Pilot rebels, pushes Rajasthan's Gehlot govt to the brink
The Congress government in Rajasthan was pushed to the brink on Sundayas Deputy Chief Minister SachinPilotraised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, claiming support of 30 MLAs and some independents in the 200-member state Assembly.
BJP in 'wait and watch' mode on Pilot's rebellion in Rajasthan
The BJP is in a "wait and watch" mode over the unfolding crisis in the Congress in Rajasthan and will wait for the outcome of the show of strength between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot before deciding on its next course of action, party sources said on Sunday.
MLAs supporting Sachin Pilot find it 'untenable' to work under Ashok Gehlot after SOG letter to Dy CM: Sources
The MLAs supporting Pilot cannot stand the repeated undermining of Pilot, also the state PCC chief, by the Gehlot camp and the letter by the police's special operations group (SOG) sent to the deputy chief minister was to "humiliate him", sources told PTI.
Reports had it thatPilothad the support of 16 Congress MLAs and three Independents, whom the Congress had distanced itself with for allegedly hobnobbing with the BJP.
A meeting of the Congress Legislative Party is scheduled at 10.30 am today, which Congress Treasurer Ahmed Patel hopes would be attended by Pilot.
After a late Saturday night meeting with Congress Treasurer Ahmed Patel,Pilotremained incommunicado, triggering buzz that he joining the BJP.
Congress leaders swung into action to salvage the situation by contacting MLAs considered close to Pilot and convincing them to support the party in the time of crisis, while Gehlot summoned a meeting of party MLAs and other legislators supporting his government in Jaipur late Sunday night. The Congress also dispatched AICC General Secretary in charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande and senior leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken to Jaipur as central observers to salvage the situation.
Engaged in a power struggle with Gehlot, the notice by the Special Operations Group on Friday proved to be the final straw forPilot.
Pilothad been a contender for the top post after the Congress’ victory in the Assembly elections in December 2018 but was edged out by the experienced Gehlot, sowing the seeds of distrust between the two.
“Rajasthan Deputy CM and Congress leader SachinPilotnot to attend Congress Legislative Party meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow,” said a message posted on the WhatsApp group of the leader.
Pilot, the state Congress chief, said in a statement that he would not attend the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party convened by Gehlot on Monday morning, as simmering tensions between the two came to boil.
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of the political crisis in Rajasthan.The Congress government in Rajasthan was pushed to the brink on Sunday as Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, claiming support of 30 MLAs and some independents in the 200-member state Assembly. Rajasthan Congress Incharge Avinash Pande, however, claimed that 109 MLAs have pledged their support to CM Ashok Gehlot-led government. Stay tuned for live updates.