The Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today after obituary reference as its sitting BJP member from Rajasthan, Madan Lal Saini, died here.

As per convention, the House is adjourned for the day after obituary references if any sitting member of the House dies during the session, the sources said.

However, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said in the morning he held senior members meeting and it was decided that house will be adjourned till 2 pm and after that house continues its business as usual.

When the House met at 11 am, Naidu made obituary references and adjourned the house till 2 pm.

Saini, who was also the Rajasthan BJP president, died on Monday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi.

He was 75.



He was diagnosed with an infection in the lungs and was admitted at a private hospital in Jaipur. On Saturday, he was shifted to Delhi due to his deteriorating health and was being treated under the Hematology Department at AIIMS.

Saini was appointed the BJP state president last year. He was a former MLA and RSS volunteer who held various posts in the Bhartiya Kisan Morcha as well.