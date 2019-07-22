Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm over Karnataka issue

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned till 2 pm following an uproar in the House by Congress and other opposition parties over issues ranging from crisis in Karnataka to mob lynching.

As soon as the House mourned the death of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and listed official papers laid on the table of the House, opposition members were up on their feet raising their issues.

While Congress members gave notice under Rule 267 seeking setting aside of the business of the day to take up the issue of Constitutional crisis in Karnataka, TMC members sent a similar notice over killings in Sonbhadra district of UP and a similar notice on mob lynching in Bihar by other opposition parties.

However, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the Karnataka issue is pending before the Supreme Court and the House cannot discuss it.

When his requests to members not to raise slogans went unheeded, he adjourned the house till 12 noon.

When the House again met at 12 noon, again different Opposition parties members rushed to the well before the chair.

Despite Deputy Chairman Harivansh N Singh repeated requests to allow him to continue to question House, protesting members continued their protest.

Then the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm.