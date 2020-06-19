Rajya Sabha Elections live updates: Polling for 19 RS seats underway

Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread across eight states begin Friday with the contest in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan promising to be a close affair between the BJP and the Congress. Voting for 18 seats were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later the Election Commission announced polls for fours seats in Karnataka and one seat each in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. Stay tuned for updates.
RJD MPs held a protest at Gandhi Statue in Parliament House as they were not invited for the all-party meeting on India-China border issue
Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu
Amaravati: TDP leader and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu casts his vote for Rajya Sabha elections. There are four Rajya Sabha seats in the state.
Congress approaches Election Commission, seeks cancellation of votes of two of its MLAs for showing their votes to unauthorised persons during the Rajya Sabha elections in Manipur
BJP leader Vasundhara Raje talks to Congress leaders after casting her vote for Rajya Sabha election at State Assembly, in Jaipur
Bharatiya Janata Party legislator leader Babulal Marandi hows victory sign as he arrives to cast his vote for Rajya Sabha polls, at Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (L) after casting his vote for Rajya Sabha elections
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan casts his vote for Rajya Sabha Election
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren waves after casting his vote for Rajya Sabha Election at Jharkhand Assembly, in Ranchi
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh being checked by medics as he arrives to cast his vote for Rajya Sabha election at State Assembly
2 BTP MLAs decide not to vote over their demands
Just before the polling for four Rajya Seats in Gujarat began on Friday morning, two Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs said that they would not cast their votes until they are given a written assurance about the welfare of tribals, migrants and Dalits.
Votes of BTP chief Chhotu Vasava and his son Mahesh Vasava are crucial for both the BJP and the Congress in this election.
Polling underway in Raj for three Rajya Sabha seats
Voting for three seats of Rajya Sabha began on Friday in Rajasthan assembly building.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, BJP state president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje were among those who cast their votes in the initial hours of voting.
The polling got underway at 9 am and will get over by 4 pm. The counting of votes will begin at 5 pm.
Social distancing norms and other precautions are being taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just before polling for four Rajya Seats in Gujarat began on Friday morning, two Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs said they would not cast their votes until given written assurance about welfare of tribals, migrants, Dalits.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh arrives at the state Assembly to cast his vote for one seat of Rajya Sabha.
Guj RS polls: 2 BTP MLAs decide not to vote over their demands
Just before the polling for four Rajya Seats in Gujarat began on Friday morning, two Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs said that they would not cast their votes until they are given a written assurance about the welfare of tribals, migrants and Dalits.
Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy casts his vote
Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy casting his vote
Polling for the four Rajya Sabha seats underway in Andhra Pradesh
YSRCP has fielded ministers Mopidevi Venkatramana, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and industrialists Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Parimal Nathwani. Nathwani is a close associate of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, whose term as Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand has ended. Though TDP, with 23 MLAs officially (three of them switched to YSRCP) has fielded Varla Ramaiah as its candidate, the ruling party with 151 MLAs is set to win all four seats. Counting at 5 PM.
Voting underway in Jharkhand for two RS seats
Voting is underway for two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand, where three candidates are in the fray, including ruling JMM founder and former chief minister Shibu Soren. Congress leader Shahzada Anwar and BJP state chief Deepak Prakash are the two other candidates. Polling began at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm, amid elaborate safety arrangements in place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, assembly officials said
Read more.
Voting for four Rajya Sabha seats begins in Gujarat
Voting for the four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat began here on Friday, where the contest between the Congress and the BJP is likely to go down to the wire as none of the two parties has absolute numbers.
Read more
Voting for three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh commences
Voting for the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh began in the state assembly complex on Friday morning.
Read more
Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats on Friday
Elections for 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread across eight states begin Friday with the contest in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan promising to be a close affair between the BJP and the Congress.
Read more