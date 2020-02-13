Rajya Sabha security officer demoted for 'offensive' post on PM Modi

Several "offensive, derogatory, demeaning and sarcastic" social media posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers have landed a Rajya Sabha Deputy Director in security wing with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in trouble, causing his demotion.

A notification issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday stated that Urujul Hasan, who is under suspension since June 2018, has been reduced to "a lower grade of security officer for five years".

This is the first time a Parliament official is facing disciplinary action for his social media posts. The action came after the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings initiated against Hasan, who was accused of "sharing several offensive, derogatory, demeaning and sarcastic posts on social media against the Prime Minister and some Union Ministers and Chief Ministers".

He was also accused of sharing a number of posts "indicating his active involvement/assistance/indulgence in political activities, canvassing in connection with an election to the legislature, failure to maintain political neutrality etc" and violating service rules related to Rajya Sabha staff.

According to the order signed by Rajya Sabha Secretariat Director K Sudhakaran, Hasan's period of reduction will operate to postpone future increments of his pay falling in this period. He would not be able to regain his current position after five years.

The Rajya Sabha Service Rules 1957 and Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules bar employees from indulging in any activity that is considered "unbecoming of a government servant" besides prohibiting any involvement in political activities.