Ready to discuss Manipur issue in House, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2023, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 15:48 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament. Credit: PTI Photo

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said he was willing to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on the situation in Manipur and wondered why the opposition was not ready for it.

Speaking briefly in Lok Sabha, he requested opposition leaders to allow debate, saying it was important for truth to come out before the country on the Manipur issue.

As soon as the House reassembled at 2.30 pm after three earlier adjournments over the Manipur issue, Shah said leaders from ruling as well as opposition parties had been wanting to hold discussion on the Manipur issue.

But as the opposition members continued with their protest demanding a statement by the prime minister, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings for the day.

