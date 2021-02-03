Videos show no insult to Tricolour at Red Fort: Sena

Republic Day Tractor Rally: Videos show no insult to national flag at Red Fort, says Shiv Sena

But is the political storm, being raised over the January 26 incident when a group of farmers entered the Red Fort, right? Sena wondered

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 03 2021, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 13:05 ist
Farmers hoist flags at the Red Fort during the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said video recordings of the flag incident at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day do not show anything insulting to the Tricolour.

"Making a hue and cry about an incident which did not happen is also an insult of the national flag," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

Follow farmers' protest news updates here

The comments in the Marathi publication came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country was saddened by the "insult" to the Tricolour on the Republic Day.

"The video recordings that have surfaced do not show anything that is insulting to the Tricolour which was flying with pride on the Red Fort," the editorial said.

The honour of the national flag is honour of the country, it said.

But is the political storm, being raised over the January 26 incident when a group of farmers entered the Red Fort, right? the Sena wondered.

"The question is why should the prime minister feel sad about something that hasn't happened, and why should the ruling party (BJP) make such a hue and cry about it," it said.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

tractor rally
Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
farm laws
Farmers Protest
Republic Day 2021
Saamana
Red Fort
Delhi
Republic Day

What's Brewing

Game over for GameStop's wild Wall Street ride?

Game over for GameStop's wild Wall Street ride?

Roads too noisy for birds to think, crickets to mate!

Roads too noisy for birds to think, crickets to mate!

Psychologists say cricketers need more support

Psychologists say cricketers need more support

The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line

The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

 