Ruling CPI(M) condemns Sangh Parivar campaign against Kerala Speaker Shamseer over his remarks on Hindu deity

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday strongly condemned the campaign by the Sangh Parivar against Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer over his reported controversial remarks about a Hindu deity and urged those with a secular mindset to come out against any move to isolate him.

Justifying the recent remarks by Shamseer, the Left party said the citizens of the country have the right to believe or not to believe in a particular religion.

Misinterpreting myths and beliefs and portraying them as scientific thoughts would only lead to the backtracking of the progress of society and check the development of science, the party's state secretariat said in a statement here.

Alleging that the ruling BJP at the Centre had launched a campaign to propagate myths as science and history, the CPI(M) further charged that several unscientific thoughts are spread as part of it.

"It is highly condemnable to portray some recent remarks made by Assembly Speaker Shamseer as communal as part of that campaign," the party said.

Any attempt to check a citizen's responsibility to promote scientific thoughts would only push society into the world of superstitious beliefs, it said.

The Marxist party also demanded the opposition Congress-led UDF in the state to make their stand clear on the propaganda being unleashed by the Sangh Parivar in this regard.

Some alleged remarks made by Shamseer during an event organised at a school in Ernakulam district recently, didn't go down well with the BJP and right wing outfits in the southern state.

The BJP and outfits like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have launched a strong campaign against the remarks made by Shamseer, in which he allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology.

The BJP and the VHP say they are aggrieved over the Speaker's remarks regarding Lord Ganesh and the 'pushpaka vimanam'.