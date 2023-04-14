Savarkar issue continues in Maharashtra

The war of words between the BJP-Shiv Sena and the Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Veer Savarkar - the revolutionary freedom fighter and Hindutva icon - intensified with the ruling saffron alliance demanding an apology from the former MP before he enters Maharashtra.

“Our stand is very clear, insult of national icons would not be tolerated,” Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said at a news conference in Mumbai.

“Gandhi must apologise before he enters Maharashtra,” state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur in the wake of talks of Gandhi's likely visit to Mumbai to meet former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.

"We do not have objections if Rahul Gandhi visits Matoshree… But he had repeatedly and purposely targeted Veer Savarkar. Hence, before coming to Maharashtra, he must first apologise and take back his remarks against Veer Savarkar," said Bawankule, an MLC and former minister.

The Congress, however, has hit back at the BJP saying that Gandhi does not need permission of the saffron party to enter Maharashtra.

“Gandhi’s visit to Mumbai is still not finalised but he will come to the state very soon… Nobody can stop him… The Congress activists will give him a rousing welcome. Bawankule has no worth even in his own party, so how will he debar Gandhi,” Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said. “Whenever Rahul Gandhi wants to come to Maharashtra, he will come and the Congress workers will welcome him with great fanfare,” he said.

Patole, a former Speaker, also warned that the BJP leaders who insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, and Karmveer Bhaurao Patil should apologize and speak only after that.