Sharad Pawar camp of NCP holds signature campaign in Latur

Nationalist Congress Party's youth wing and supporters of the party founder Sharad Pawar on Sunday organised a signature campaign in Latur city of Maharashtra.
The objective of the "self-respect" campaign was to spread awareness among people over the current political situation in the state in the wake of a split in NCP.
"Ajit Pawar and eight other legislators split NCP and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government. We conducted the signature drive to extend the support to Sharad Pawar," a party activist said.
