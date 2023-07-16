Latur: Sharad Pawar's NCP camp holds signature campaign

Sharad Pawar camp of NCP holds signature campaign in Latur

The objective of the campaign was to spread awareness among people over the current political situation in the state in the wake of a split in NCP.

PTI
Latur,
  • Jul 16 2023, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 19:13 ist
Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Nationalist Congress Party's youth wing and supporters of the party founder Sharad Pawar on Sunday organised a signature campaign in Latur city of Maharashtra.

The objective of the "self-respect" campaign was to spread awareness among people over the current political situation in the state in the wake of a split in NCP.

"Ajit Pawar and eight other legislators split NCP and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government. We conducted the signature drive to extend the support to Sharad Pawar," a party activist said.

India News
Indian Politics
Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar

