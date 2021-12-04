Shiv Sena slams Mamata Banerjee for 'no UPA' remark

Days after her three-day political-cum-official tour of West Bengal chief minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena has slammed her for the anti-UPA remark.

During the Mumbai visit, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son and state protocol, tourism and environment minister Aaditya and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut called on her.

Besides, Banerjee met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and his core team and also the civil society members in India’s financial capital.

The visit was considered important in view of the fact that it was a build-up for opposition unity in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, however, Mamata Didi’s “there is no UPA” remark has not gone down well with the Congress.

Read: 'There is no UPA', says Mamata Banerjee after meeting Sharad Pawar

Now, Shiv Sena too has criticised her for such remarks.

“Although it is true that in West Bengal, she finished the Congress, the Left and the BJP, doing politics by keeping Congress away from national politics is like strengthening today’s state with a fascist tendency,” said an editorial published in Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece.

The editorial further said: “One can understand that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP work for the defeat of the Congress since it is a part of their agenda. But if even those who are against Modi and the BJP wish ill of the Congress, then it is the biggest threat.”

Later speaking to media persons, Raut said that several parties in different states are fighting BJP. “We feel that the UPA must be strengthened, aggressive…even Uddhav ji has said this several times…but then he has also asked where is the NDA,” he said, adding that excluding Congress and forming an alliance is difficult.

