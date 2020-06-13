Six-year BJP rule has been of mismanagement, immense despair and agony: Congress

The six-year BJP rule has been of "mismanagement, immense despair and agony" and the country today stands at a stage where the common people are suffering from the wounds inflicted by the government, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Saturday.

Addressing Congress MLAs and legislators supporting the party-led government in Rajasthan at a hotel in Kukas near here, Surjewala said politics of disorientation and false propaganda have become the hallmark of the functioning of the Modi government.

"In the beginning of the seventh year (of the Narendra Modi government), India stands at a stage where the citizens of the country are forced to suffer the countless wounds and ruthless insensitivity inflicted by the government," he charged.

In his address, Surjewala lashed out at the Modi government on various fronts, including unemployment and economic growth.

He said that Modi came to power with the promise of providing two crore jobs every year but in 2017-18, India had the highest unemployment rate in the last 45 years.

After the coronavirus pandemic, India's unemployment rate has increased to 27.11 per cent.

He said that infiltration by the Chinese forces into the areas of Pangong Lake and Galwan Valley in Ladakh is a matter of concern for national security.

"We will ask the prime minister to share all information about Chinese infiltration in the country and prove his promise of showing red eyes," Surjewala said, referring to the government's promise of strong stand on the issue of national security.

The Congress leader said the border issue with Nepal, China's widespread expansion in Feydhoo Finolhu Island in the Maldives, the granting of Hambantota Port in Sri Lanka to China for long-term operations are some of the developments that affect India's national security.

Surjewala also flagged the plight of migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown.

Surjewala said that in the last six years, the politics of disorientation and false propaganda have become the hallmark of the functioning of the Modi government.

"Unfortunately, this disorientation has fulfilled the political ambitions of the Modi government, but has caused great social and economic damage to the country," he said.

"Prime Minister Modi has to remember that the real criterion is to live up to the promises made. But this government, which came to power by making huge promises, failed to meet even a small hope of running the country normally and has proved to be zero in terms of achievement," he added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior party leaders K C Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Avinash Pandey, Deepender Singh Hooda and Rajeev Satav were present when Surjewala addressed the legislators in a workshop.

The Congress has kept its MLAs and legislators supporting the government here amid allegations of poaching bid by the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.