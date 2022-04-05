Sonia chants unity mantra at CPP meet; says road ahead challenging, resolve under severe test

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday chanted the unity mantra at the meeting of party MPs, acknowledging that the "road ahead is more challenging than ever before" and that she is determined to do whatever need to ensure a united party at a time their "dedication and determination, our spirit of resilience is under severe test".

At the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament's Central Hall, she said that she knew how disappointed the MPs and party workers are about the recent Assembly election results, which were "both shocking and painful".

"The road ahead is more challenging than ever before. Our dedication and determination, and our spirit of resilience are under severe test. Unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance and speaking for myself, I am determined to do whatever is needed to ensure it," Sonia said.

"Our revival is not just a matter of importance to us alone -- it is, in fact, essential for our democracy itself and indeed for our society as well," she said, as Congress is facing a crisis with poor electoral performance for the past few years and the rank and file in disarray.

She referred to the Congress Working Committee meeting to review the party's electoral performance and her separate meetings with senior party leaders during which she has received "many suggestions on how to strengthen" the party.

Emphasising that she was working on the "pertinent" suggestions, she said a 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session) is necessary as it is where the views of a larger number of colleagues and party representatives will be heard. "They will contribute to putting forward a clear roadmap on the urgent steps to be taken by our party on how best to meet the challenges we are confronted with," she said.



INC interim president Sonia Gandhi with former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and top Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge among others at CCP meet. Credit: Special Arrangements



In her speech, she also targeted the Narendra Modi government for targeting the Opposition, saying the "full might of the state machinery is unleashed" against them.

"Maximum governance to those in power clearly means spreading maximum fear and intimidation. Such blatant threats and tactics will not frighten or silence us nor will we get cowed down," she said in an apparent reference to the law enforcement agencies' action against Opposition leaders and their families.

On the recent general strike, she said labour laws have been diluted at a time of growing unemployment, and livelihood insecurity, and interest rates on employee provident fund accumulations have been reduced considerably.

Public sector enterprises, the one important avenue for employment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are being sold off under the fancy name “asset monetization”, she said warning that this will be "another disaster as demonetisation turned out to be".

She also said the Modi government's "divisive and polarising agenda" has "become a regular feature of the political discourse" in state after state. She said not just ancient but also contemporary history is "mischievously distorted and facts are maliciously invented" to add fuel to this agenda.

"It is for us all to stand up and confront these forces of hate and prejudice. We will not allow them to damage the bonds of amity and harmony that have sustained and enriched our diverse society for centuries," she said.

On MSMEs, she said the sector is still in a "most precarious" condition and there was no sign whatsoever that the commitments made to the farmers are going to be fulfilled in any significant manner.



Former INC president Rahul Gandi with Congress leaders at CCP meeting in New Delhi. Credit: Special Arrangement



Prices of cooking gas and oil, petrol, diesel, fertilisers and other essential commodities have risen to an unbearable limit and continue to rise. A few days back, the Congress launched a nation-wide Mehngai-mukt Bharat campaign and this must be sustained, she said.

Referring to the National Food Security Act and MNREGA, she also said she was glad that at least two landmark initiatives of the UPA government much criticised by no less a person than the Prime Minister have turned out to be saviours for crores of our people in the last two years. Even though the minister concerned has denied it, she said inordinately delayed wage payments in MNREGA, however, continue to be a serious issue.

Sonia also criticised the government for not agreeing to discuss the situation on the borders, a discussion that could only have deepened the sense of collective resolve. The value of non-alignment as a foundational principle of the nation’s foreign policy that was criticised so much has now been rediscovered even though it may not be acknowledged as such, she said.

She also raised concerns over the future of students who have been evacuated from Ukraine. "Sooner rather than later, the continuing astronomical cost of medical education in the country needs to be addressed," she added.