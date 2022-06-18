Sonia to work for pullback of 'directionless' Agnipath

Sonia Gandhi says Agnipath 'directionless', vows to work for its withdrawal

She also appealed to the youths protesting against the scheme to adopt peaceful and non-violent means to fight for their demands

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 18 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2022, 16:14 ist
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday termed "directionless" the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, and said her party will work for its withdrawal.

She also appealed to the youths protesting against the scheme to adopt peaceful and non-violent means to fight for their demands.

"It is unfortunate that the government has announced a new armed forces' recruitment policy, which is completely directionless and it has done so while ignoring your voices," she said in a statement in Hindi, addressed to the youths.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh okays proposal to reserve 10% vacancies in Defence Ministry for 'Agniveers'

Declaring her party's support for them, the Congress president said along with the youths, several ex-soldiers and defence experts have questioned the scheme.

Gandhi, who is being treated at a hospital here for a lower respiratory tract infection and post-Covid symptoms, said she can understand the pain of the youths over the "three-year delay" in recruitment despite lakhs of vacancies in the Army.

Gandhi said she also empathises with the youths who are awaiting results and appointments after taking the test for induction in the Air Force. "The Congress stands with you with full force and promises to struggle for your interests and for the withdrawal of this scheme."

Also Read: Centre announces 10% reservation for 'Agniveers' in CAPFs, Assam Rifles

"Like true patriots, we will articulate your voices following the path of truth, non-violence, resilience and peace," she told the youths in her letter.

"I appeal to you to use peaceful and non-violent means to protest for your rightful demands. The Indian National Congress is with you," the Congress chief said.

Youths across the country have taken to the streets and are protesting against the new short-term recruitment scheme for entry in the armed forces. There have been violent protests in several places and irate youths have torched trains and damaged public property at various places.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Sonia Gandhi
Agnipath
India News

What's Brewing

From Hindustani to Hip-hop

From Hindustani to Hip-hop

Why Agnipath's age relaxation may not solve the problem

Why Agnipath's age relaxation may not solve the problem

In Pics | Celebs who were diagnosed with rare diseases

In Pics | Celebs who were diagnosed with rare diseases

How mindfulness and dance can improve mental health

How mindfulness and dance can improve mental health

Chile's innovative approach to feeding kids

Chile's innovative approach to feeding kids

Charlie behind the camera

Charlie behind the camera

How to design the perfect aquarium

How to design the perfect aquarium

Art of chocolate sculpting

Art of chocolate sculpting

DH Toon | What about Agnipath left outs?

DH Toon | What about Agnipath left outs?

 