Sukhbir Singh Badal detained during protest in Punjab

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 15 2021, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 15:04 ist
Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal. Credit: AFP Photo

 Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has been detained by Punjab Police during a protest against the state government in Siswan, according to ANI.

More to follow...

