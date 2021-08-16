Sushmita Dev meets TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata

Sushmita Dev meets Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata amid rumours of her joining TMC

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 16 2021, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 13:16 ist
Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee at his Kolkata office on Monday.

Earlier today, she quit from the grand old party. Dev's resignation is significant as she was one of the young crop of leaders being cultivated by Rahul Gandhi for future roles in the party. She was also a strong voice from the party in Parliament and was in the forefront of Congress agtiations outside.

Also Read — Sushmita Dev's resignation reopens Congress's pandora box of problems

Her resignation comes two months after another member from team Rahul Gandhi — Jitin Prasada — a Brahmin leader of UP quit the party and joined BJP.

The frequent desertions by young leaders, many of whom were promoted by Rahul Gandhi, in the past, have given veterans in the party an occasion to question their commitment.

Congress
India News
Indian Politics
Assam
Kolkata
West Bengal

