Sushmita Dev meets Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata amid rumours of her joining TMC

Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee at his Kolkata office on Monday.

Earlier today, she quit from the grand old party. Dev's resignation is significant as she was one of the young crop of leaders being cultivated by Rahul Gandhi for future roles in the party. She was also a strong voice from the party in Parliament and was in the forefront of Congress agtiations outside.

Her resignation comes two months after another member from team Rahul Gandhi — Jitin Prasada — a Brahmin leader of UP quit the party and joined BJP.

The frequent desertions by young leaders, many of whom were promoted by Rahul Gandhi, in the past, have given veterans in the party an occasion to question their commitment.