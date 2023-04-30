Telangana Secretariat domes symbol of KCR's love for Owaisis: Bandi Sanjay

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has vowed not to enter the new Telangana Secretariat complex till the time the domes, which he said were installed to appease the AIMIM and minority votes, are not removed and the top structures reconstructed according to Telangana tradition and culture.

The state-of-the-art Telangana secretariat complex, the “brainchild” of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was opened by him on Sunday.

“The brand new secretariat is a symbol of love-affection KCR has for the Owaisi(s),” Bandi said while addressing a meeting of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh in Hyderabad.

This is an apparent reference to BRS's ally, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother MLA Akbaruddin.

Read | Govt should work to realise Ambedkar’s ideals, Telangana CM on new Secretariat named after Architect of Constitution

The BJP and other Hindu outfits have been charging that the cylindrical domes atop the secretariat complex follow the Islamic tradition, Nizam style architecture, and were “adopted by the CM to appease the minority community votes.”

“The building does not look like a Secretariat. Even when the BJP comes to power in Telangana, I will enter the premises only after the present domes are pulled down and new structures representing the true Telangana culture are put up,” Bandi told reporters in Anantapuram in Andhra Pradesh while on his way back to Hyderabad from campaigning in Karnataka's Chintamani constituency on Saturday.

CMO officials said that the 34 domes on the Secretarial were shaped following the styles of Neelakanteswara Swamy temple of Kakatiya period in Nizamabad, gopurams and designs of the raj-prasads (palaces) of erstwhile princely state Wanaparthy Samsthanam in south Telangana and patterns of Hanuman temple at Salangapur, Gujarat.

However, the CMO statement explaining the Secretariat's special features adds that the two huge domes at the centre “have been constructed on the lines of the Taj Mahal and Gulbarga Gumbaz.”

Bandi also accused KCR of allotting only half the land area given for the mosque towards the construction of a temple inside the Secretariat complex.