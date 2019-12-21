Thick fog in Delhi; air quality severe

A thick layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 9.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the severe category at 429 at 10.40 am.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The visibility in Safdarjung and Palam areas were 300 metres and 350 metres at 5.30 am. However by 8.30 am, visibility in Safdarjung dropped to 200 metres and to 100 metres in Palam.

Humidity was recorded at 100 per cent in Safdarjung and 95 per cent in Palam.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies with a possibility of moderate to dense fog on Sunday.

Several trains were running late.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius on Saturday while the minimum is likely to settle around 7 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The maximum temperature on Friday was 17.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius.