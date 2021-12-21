TMC's Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha after throwing Rule Book

TMC MP Derek O'Brien has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Winter Session due to unruly behaviour, the chair of the Upper House announced before adjournment.
Earlier in the day, O'Brien had thrown a Rule Book at the reporters' desk after the Chair did not allow voting for passage of a bill to change election laws, citing disorder in the House.
The Opposition walked out of the House while the government condemned the behaviour of O'Brien.
More to follow...
