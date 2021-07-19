Trinamool Congress MPs to cycle to Parliament to protest fuel price hike

Fuel price hike protest: TMC MPs to cycle to Parliament

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 19 2021, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 10:37 ist
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Several Trinamool Congress MPs will cycle to Parliament on Monday to protest against the rise in prices of fuel and other commodities, the party said. 

The party MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will hold the protest at 10:15 am.

They will also hold a dharna at Vijay Chowk.

The All India Trinamool Congress has given multiple notices under various Rules in both Houses of Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session, the party said. 

The issues on which notices have been given include price hike of diesel, petrol, LPG and other commodities, demand to repeal farm laws, decline in economic growth, restoration of MPLAD funds and the alleged weakening of the federal structure by the government.

TMC
cycle
Indian Parliament
Monsoon Session
fuel price hike
Indian Politics

