'Trishul', 'mashaal' and 'rising sun': Uddhav faction submits alternate party name, symbols to EC

A day after the Election Commission put a freeze on the Shiv Sena symbol and name amid the ongoing tussle between the two camps led by Uddhav Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde, the camp led by Uddhav Thackeray submitted three symbols to the ECI as alternatives to the erstwhile Sena's iconic bow and arrow symbol — 'trishul', 'mashaal', and 'rising sun'.

MP Arvind Sawant on Sunday said that the Uddhav-led side would find it acceptable if the ECI allotted any Shiv Sena-related name to its camp, including 'Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray)', 'Shiv Sena (Prabodhankar Thackeray)' or 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)'.

More details awaited.