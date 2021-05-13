Two leaders quit Kamal Haasan's MNM; more to follow suit

Two prominent leaders, including a former bureaucrat known for his integrity, resigned from their primary membership of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) led by actor Kamal Haasan on Thursday, even as there were indications that many more will follow suit.

Dr Santhosh Babu, who who took voluntary retirement from service after his run-in with the Tamil Nadu government over a tender issued for the ambitious BharatNet project, and Padma Priya, secretary of the environment wing, announced their resignations from MNM on Twitter.

The development comes just a week after Dr R Mahendran, Vice-President of the party resigned, laying the blame squarely on Kamal Haasan's approach towards MNM and its leaders. Both Santhosh Babu, and Padma Priya said they were resigning for personal reasons.

“Dear friends, Good afternoon! It’s with a heavy heart that I am informing you that I am resigning my post and membership from Makkal Needhi Maiam. My decision is due to personal reasons. I thank Kamal Sir and our team for their affection and friendship,” Santhosh Babu wrote on his verified Twitter page.

Padma Priya said she has resigned from the post of MNM State Secretary (Environment Wing) and primary membership for personal reasons. “I sincerely thank Shri. Kamal Haasan & wish the party all success in the future,” she said.

Sources told DH that high-profile resignations from MNM are likely to continue for the next few days. “The resignations are unlikely to stop. The problem in the party started when Kamal Haasan chose Coimbatore (South) and devoted all his energy on winning his seat. Many leaders became uncomfortable with his decision but kept quiet since they did not want to rock the boat at the time of elections,” a senior leader told DH on the condition of anonymity.

Another district functionary said “too much” importance was given to Coimbatore (South) just because Kamal Haasan contested from there. “When a leader concentrates on just one seat, ignoring the remaining 233 seats, he ceases to be one. That is what happened in MNM. But many resignations would have been avoided if he had won the seat. That too didn't happen,” he said.

The first leader quoted claimed many expected “honest answers” from Kamal Haasan on the defeat of the party, but he insulated himself from the blame and began criticising every other person.