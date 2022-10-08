Uddhav faction to start 'Mahaprabodhan Yatra' from Shinde stronghold Thane

Uddhav camp to start 'Mahaprabodhan Yatra' from Thane

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Oct 08 2022, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 18:16 ist
Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena will begin its mass outreach programme titled 'Mahaprabodhan Yatra' on Sunday from Thane, the stronghold of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June.

The programme comprises a series of rallies across the state to garner support of the people and highlight their issues and also boost the spirit of workers, Sena leader Chintamani Kharkhanis told reporters on Saturday. Incidentally, the posters of the yatra, with the slogan 'Aapla Maharashtra, Mahaan Maharashtra' will have images of both party founder late Bal Thackeray and Thane strongman later Anand Dighe, just like the publicity material used by the Shinde camp.

The yatra is beginning from Thane as it is the cradle of the "betrayal and revolt" in the party, local Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare told reporters, a reference to Shinde walking away with a majority of MLAs to bring down the Uddhav Thackeray government on June 29. 

Uddhav Thackeray
India News
Indian Politics
Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde

