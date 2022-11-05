Uddhav predicts midterm polls in Maharashtra 

On a day of hectic political developments, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray predicted midterm polls in Maharashtra, however, the BJP and the rebel camp led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asserted that the government will complete its full term.
“There can be midterm polls in Maharashtra, we have to be prepared at every level,” Thackeray reportedly told a meeting of party workers.
Shiv Sena chief spokesperson confirmed the development. “An unconstitutional government is in place….whenever the Supreme Court decides, you know the fate of the government. And hence, we need to be prepared,” he said.
BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar said that the government will complete its full term. “Such statements are being made to keep the flock together,” he said.
Shinde-group spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar said that Thackeray has drifted away from the ideology. “Such statements are being made to boost the morale of the people,” he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar
Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat
Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27
DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...
Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine
'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak
Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage