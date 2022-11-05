Uddhav predicts midterm polls in Maharashtra 

On a day of hectic political developments, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray predicted midterm polls in Maharashtra, however, the BJP and the rebel camp led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asserted that the government will complete its full term.

“There can be midterm polls in Maharashtra, we have to be prepared at every level,” Thackeray reportedly told a meeting of party workers.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson confirmed the development. “An unconstitutional government is in place….whenever the Supreme Court decides, you know the fate of the government. And hence, we need to be prepared,” he said.

BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar said that the government will complete its full term. “Such statements are being made to keep the flock together,” he said.

Shinde-group spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar said that Thackeray has drifted away from the ideology. “Such statements are being made to boost the morale of the people,” he said.